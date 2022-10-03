“We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, October 03, 2022, to, interalia, consider and approve the issuance of Bonus Shares to the equity shareholders of the Company in the ratio, as it may deem fit and seeking shareholders’ approval by way of postal ballot and such other approval(s), as the Board may deem appropriate," Nykaa's parent FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd had informed in an exchange filing last week.