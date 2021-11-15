Nykaa’s Q2 net profit falls 96%, days after stellar debut on bourses

“I think there was a misconception that Nykaa was a makeup company. Today, makeup is hardly 30% of our total business, 70% comes from the rest. We are a beauty and personal care retailer in the true sense. But for us, now the focus is definitely on lifestyle, which is beauty and fashion and its adjacencies," Anchit Nayar, chief executive officer, Nykaa e-commerce had told VCCircle in a recent interaction.