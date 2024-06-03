NYSE halts trading in selective stocks due to technical glitch
Several stocks, including Berkshire Hathaway, Chipotle Mexican Grill, and Barrick Gold, were suspended from trading on the NYSE due to volatility.
NYSE Equities announced on Monday that it is currently looking into a reported technical problem related to Limit Up-Limit Down bands. This situation has caused numerous stocks listed on the exchange to experience volatility pauses.
