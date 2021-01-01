OPEN APP
NYSE to delist Chinese telco giants on US executive order
View of the NYSE building during snowfall in the Financial District of Manhattan, New York City (Reuters)

NYSE to delist Chinese telco giants on US executive order

1 min read . Updated: 01 Jan 2021, 06:57 AM IST Bloomberg

China Mobile Ltd., China Telecom Corp Ltd., China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd will be delisted between Jan. 7 and Jan. 11,

The New York Stock Exchange said it will delist three Chinese companies to comply with a U.S. executive order that imposed restrictions on companies that were identified as affiliated with the Chinese military.

China Mobile Ltd., China Telecom Corp Ltd., China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd will be delisted between Jan. 7 and Jan. 11, according to a statement by the exchange.

