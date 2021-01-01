NYSE to delist Chinese telco giants on US executive order

NYSE to delist Chinese telco giants on US executive order1 min read . 06:57 AM IST
The New York Stock Exchange said it will delist three Chinese companies to comply with a U.S. executive order that imposed restrictions on companies that were identified as affiliated with the Chinese military.
China Mobile Ltd., China Telecom Corp Ltd., China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd will be delisted between Jan. 7 and Jan. 11, according to a statement by the exchange.
