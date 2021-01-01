Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >NYSE to delist Chinese telco giants on US executive order
View of the NYSE building during snowfall in the Financial District of Manhattan, New York City

NYSE to delist Chinese telco giants on US executive order

1 min read . 06:57 AM IST Bloomberg

China Mobile Ltd., China Telecom Corp Ltd., China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd will be delisted between Jan. 7 and Jan. 11,

The New York Stock Exchange said it will delist three Chinese companies to comply with a U.S. executive order that imposed restrictions on companies that were identified as affiliated with the Chinese military.

The New York Stock Exchange said it will delist three Chinese companies to comply with a U.S. executive order that imposed restrictions on companies that were identified as affiliated with the Chinese military.

China Mobile Ltd., China Telecom Corp Ltd., China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd will be delisted between Jan. 7 and Jan. 11, according to a statement by the exchange.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

China Mobile Ltd., China Telecom Corp Ltd., China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd will be delisted between Jan. 7 and Jan. 11, according to a statement by the exchange.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.