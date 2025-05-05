Oberoi Realty, PTC India share prices in focus as stocks to trade ex-dividend today

Dividend Stocks: Oberoi Realty, PTC India share prices will remain in focus on Monday as these stocks will trade ex-dividend today. The record date for determining the list of eligible shareholders to receive dividend from Oberoi Realty, PTC India stands today.

Dividend Stocks: Oberoi Realty and PTC India share prices will remain in focus on Monday as these stocks trade ex-dividend today. Today is also the record date for determining the list of eligible shareholders to receive dividends from Oberoi Realty and PTC India.

Record date implies that in order for their names to be listed among the eligible shareholders on the record day for the Oberoi Realty Ltd, PTC India Ltd dividend payout, shareholders must have purchased Oberoi Realty, PTC India shares one day before the record date in accordance with the T+1 settlement method.

Oberoi Realty, PTC India Dividend details

Oberoi Realty—The Board of Directors of Oberoi Realty, at their meeting held on April 28, 2025, declared the fourth interim dividend of Rs. 2 (Rupees Two only) per equity share (i.e. 20% of the face value of equity shares of Rs. 10 each) for the fourth quarter of the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

Monday, May 5, 2025, was fixed as the record date for the purpose of payment of the said interim dividend by Oberoi Realty.

The said interim dividend shall be paid starting from May 26, 2025, said Oberoi Realty in its press release.

PTC India Ltd- The Board of Directors of PTC India at its meeting held on April 26, 2025, considered and approved the payment of interim dividend at the rate of 50% ( 5/- per equity share of 10/- each) for the financial year 2024-2025. Monday, May 5, 2025, was fixed as the “Record Date” for the purpose of ascertaining the name of members / Beneficial Owners entitled to receive the interim dividend by the company, which will keep PTC India share price in focus today

