Oberoi Realty Q1 profit jumps 29% to ₹544 crore, revenue rises 32%; declares ₹2 interim dividend

Real estate developer Oberoi Realty announced its financial results for the June-ended quarter (Q1 FY27) after market hours on Friday, reporting a consolidated net profit of ₹544 crore, up 29% from ₹421 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Revenue from operations rose 31.7% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1,301 crore, compared with ₹987.6 crore in the year-ago period.
At the operating level, the company delivered a strong performance, with EBITDA increasing 41% YoY to ₹734 crore from Rs520 crore a year earlier. EBITDA margin expanded by 370 basis points to 56.4% during the quarter.
Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.
Earlier this month, Oberoi Realty said it had sold luxury homes worth ₹8,109 crore in its newly launched project in Gurugram, driven by strong consumer demand. The company sold 13.52 lakh sq ft of RERA carpet area, equivalent to 23.10 lakh sq ft of saleable area, in the 14.8-acre project.
The company launched the first phase of the project on Golf Course Extension Road in Gurugram, comprising 832 apartments spread across six towers. The project was launched at a base selling price of ₹35,000 per sq ft, with apartment prices starting from ₹18 crore.
Alongside its June quarter results, the company declared an interim dividend of ₹2 per equity share for FY27, representing 20% of the face value of ₹10 per share.
"The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on July 17, 2026 has declared interim dividend for FY26-27 at the rate of ₹2 per equity share, 20% of the face value of equity shares of ₹10 per each," the company said in its regulatory filing.
The company has fixed July 23, 2026, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders entitled to receive the dividend. Eligible shareholders whose names appear in the company's records as of the record date will receive the payout.
According to the company's exchange filing, the interim dividend will be paid on or before July 31, 2026, subject to applicable statutory deductions.
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Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.
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