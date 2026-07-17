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Oberoi Realty Q1 profit jumps 29% to ₹544 crore, revenue rises 32%; declares ₹2 interim dividend

Oberoi Realty reported Q1 FY27 net profit of 544 crore, up 29% YoY. Revenue rose 31.7% to 1,301 crore, with EBITDA increasing 41% to 734 crore. The company also declared an interim dividend of 2 per share as it continues to see strong demand for luxury homes.

A Ksheerasagar
Published17 Jul 2026, 04:05 PM IST
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Oberoi Realty Q1 profit jumps 29% to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>544 crore, revenue rises 32%; declares <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 interim dividend
Oberoi Realty Q1 profit jumps 29% to ₹544 crore, revenue rises 32%; declares ₹2 interim dividend(Pixabay)
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Real estate developer Oberoi Realty announced its financial results for the June-ended quarter (Q1 FY27) after market hours on Friday, reporting a consolidated net profit of 544 crore, up 29% from 421 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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Revenue from operations rose 31.7% year-on-year (YoY) to 1,301 crore, compared with 987.6 crore in the year-ago period.

At the operating level, the company delivered a strong performance, with EBITDA increasing 41% YoY to 734 crore from Rs520 crore a year earlier. EBITDA margin expanded by 370 basis points to 56.4% during the quarter.

Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

Earlier this month, Oberoi Realty said it had sold luxury homes worth 8,109 crore in its newly launched project in Gurugram, driven by strong consumer demand. The company sold 13.52 lakh sq ft of RERA carpet area, equivalent to 23.10 lakh sq ft of saleable area, in the 14.8-acre project.

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The company launched the first phase of the project on Golf Course Extension Road in Gurugram, comprising 832 apartments spread across six towers. The project was launched at a base selling price of 35,000 per sq ft, with apartment prices starting from 18 crore.

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Declares 2 interim dividend; record date fixed

Alongside its June quarter results, the company declared an interim dividend of 2 per equity share for FY27, representing 20% of the face value of 10 per share.

"The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on July 17, 2026 has declared interim dividend for FY26-27 at the rate of 2 per equity share, 20% of the face value of equity shares of 10 per each," the company said in its regulatory filing.

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The company has fixed July 23, 2026, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders entitled to receive the dividend. Eligible shareholders whose names appear in the company's records as of the record date will receive the payout.

According to the company's exchange filing, the interim dividend will be paid on or before July 31, 2026, subject to applicable statutory deductions.

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Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

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