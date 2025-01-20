Oberoi Realty Q3 Results: Net profit rises 72% YoY to ₹618 crore; firm announces interim dividend

Oberoi Realty Q3 Results: Oberoi Realty reported a 71.7% YoY increase in Q3FY25 net profit to 618.38 crore, up from 360.15 crore. Revenue from operations rose nearly 33.92% YoY to 1,411.08 crore, with a sequential profit increase of 5%.

Oberoi Realty Q3 Results: Real estate major Oberoi Realty on Monday, January 20 reported a 71.7% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit for the fiscal's third quarter ended December (Q3FY25) to 618.38 crore. The company had reported a profit of 360.15 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the consolidated net profit was up 5%. 

Mumbai-based listed real estate firm's consolidated revenue from operations stood at 1,411.08 crore during the quarter ended December (Q3FY25) from 1,053.64 crore in Q3FY24, a year-on-year rise of nearly 33.92%. Sequentially, the growth was 7%. 

Dividend Announcement

Along with its Q3 results, Oberoi Realty also announced a third interim dividend for the current financial year of 2 per equity share of face value of 10 each.

"In compliance with Regulation 30, Schedule III, and other the relevant provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on January 20, 2025, has declared 3rd interim dividend for FY24-25 at the rate of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two only) per equity share i.e. 20% of the face value of equity shares of Rs. 10/- each," the company said in a filing today.

It has fixed January 24 as the record date for the purpose of payment of the said interim dividend. The dividend shall be paid starting February 10, the company said.

Stock Trend

Ahead of the Q3 results announcement, Oberoi Realty share price ended at 2001.50 on the BSE, up 0.68%. The stock hit a day's high of 2010.10 today and a day's low of 1962.05.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

