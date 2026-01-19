Oberoi Realty Q3 results: Net profit rises to ₹622 crore; announces third interim dividend of ₹2/share — Details

Oberoi Realty Q3 results: Real estate developer Oberoi Realty announced its October to December quarter results on Monday, 19 January 2026. The company recorded a 0.75% rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹622.50 crore, compared year-on-year (YoY) with ₹617.82 crore in the same period a year ago, according to an exchange filing.

Oberoi Realty dividend Oberoi Realty's board of directors announced that the firm has decided to issue a ₹2 per share dividend for the stock market investors, marking its third interim dividend for the financial year ending 2025-26.

Advertisement

“This is to inform you that the board of directors of the company at their meeting held on 19 January 2026, has declared 3rd interim dividend for FY25-26 at the rate of ₹2 (Rupees Two only) per equity share, i.e. 20% of the face value of equity shares of ₹10 each,” the company informed the stock exchanges through its filing.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.