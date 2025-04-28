Mint Market

Oberoi Realty Q4 Results: Net profit tanks 45% YoY to ₹433 crore over higher land acquisition cost; dividend announced

Oberoi Realty's net profit plummeted 45 per cent to 433 crore as the company's land acquisition costs skyrocketed with a fall in revenues for the Jan-Mar quarter. The real estate developer also announced its fourth interim dividend issue for the FY2024-25.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published28 Apr 2025, 08:13 PM IST
Oberoi Realty announced its fourth-quarter results along with an interim dividend on Monday, April 28. (Pixabay)

Oberoi Realty Q4 Results: Oberoi Realty Ltd announced its Janaury to March quarter results for the financial year ended 2024-25, on Monday, April 28. The company witnessed a 45 per cent fall in their consolidated net profits for the fourth quarter at 433.17 crore, compared to 788.03 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to the BSE filing. 

The company's revenue from core operations dropped 12.5 per cent to 1,150.14 crore in the fourth quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal, compared with 1,314.77 crore in the same period a year ago. 

The company's net profits witness a 45 per cent fall primarily due to the rise in land acquisition costs along with a fall in operational revenues for the fourth quarter. 

Oberoi Realty's land acquisition costs skyrocketed 207 per cent to 587 crore in the January to March quarter of the financial year ended 2024-25, compared with 191 crore in the same period a year ago. 

Oberoi Realty Dividend

The real estate developer, Oberoi Realty, announced that the company has declared a fourth interim dividend for the financial year ending 2024-25 along with its January to March quarter results. 

Oberoi Realty has announced an interim dividend of 2 per equity share for every eligible shareholder. This means that shareholders will get 2 per share on every share they own of the company. 

“This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on April 28, 2025 has declared 4th interim dividend of 2 per equity share (i.e. 20% of the face value of equity share of Rs. 10 each) in respect of the fourth quarter of the financial year ended March 31, 2025,” said the company in the BSE filing. 

According to the filing data, the company has set May 5, 2025, as the “Record Date” for the interim dividend issue. 

(This is a breaking story. The story will be updated soon) 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
First Published:28 Apr 2025, 08:13 PM IST
