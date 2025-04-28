Oberoi Realty Q4 Results: Net profit tanks 45% YoY to ₹433 crore over higher land acquisition cost; dividend announced

Oberoi Realty Q4 Results: Oberoi Realty Ltd announced its Janaury to March quarter results for the financial year ended 2024-25, on Monday, April 28. The company witnessed a 45 per cent fall in their consolidated net profits for the fourth quarter at ₹433.17 crore, compared to ₹788.03 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to the BSE filing.

The company's revenue from core operations dropped 12.5 per cent to ₹1,150.14 crore in the fourth quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal, compared with ₹1,314.77 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company's net profits witness a 45 per cent fall primarily due to the rise in land acquisition costs along with a fall in operational revenues for the fourth quarter.

Oberoi Realty's land acquisition costs skyrocketed 207 per cent to ₹587 crore in the January to March quarter of the financial year ended 2024-25, compared with ₹191 crore in the same period a year ago.

Oberoi Realty Dividend The real estate developer, Oberoi Realty, announced that the company has declared a fourth interim dividend for the financial year ending 2024-25 along with its January to March quarter results.

Oberoi Realty has announced an interim dividend of ₹2 per equity share for every eligible shareholder. This means that shareholders will get ₹2 per share on every share they own of the company.

“This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on April 28, 2025 has declared 4th interim dividend of ₹2 per equity share (i.e. 20% of the face value of equity share of Rs. 10 each) in respect of the fourth quarter of the financial year ended March 31, 2025,” said the company in the BSE filing.

According to the filing data, the company has set May 5, 2025, as the “Record Date” for the interim dividend issue.

