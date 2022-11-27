Oberoi Realty’s Worli project clarification may allay investors’ worry

The property would be acquired for an aggregate consideration of ₹4,000 crore, Oberoi said in a notice to the stock exchanges on 9 November. The company said an extraordinary general meeting would be held on 1 December to get shareholders’ approval. On 10 November, the stock fell nearly 4% to ₹876 on the NSE. Investors could have been worried about a potential rise in Oberoi’s debt levels to fund this transaction coupled with adjustments for Oberoi’s share, analysts said. Oberoi currently holds a 32.5% profit share in this project. To calm investors, the company issued a detailed clarification on 24 November. Oberoi said that it would acquire a little over 50% of the remaining unsold inventory in Three Sixty West and would remain involved in the sales of the entire project.

