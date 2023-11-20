Oberoi Realty share price jumps 5% to hit 52-week high on foray in Delhi-NCR real estate market
Oberoi Realty stock prices are in a strong uptrend, up around 22% in November. Prices may extend upmove in the near term, with any dip likely to get bought into, says technical analyst.
Oberoi Realty share price jumped nearly 5% to touch 52-week high of ₹1,407.15 apiece on BSE, on Monday's session, following the company's purchase of nearly 15 acres of land in Gurugram for ₹597 crore to develop a luxury housing project, marking its entry into the Delhi-NCR real estate market. Oberoi Realty shares opened at ₹1,369.25 apiece on BSE. Oberoi Realty stock price has been on a bull run for the fourth consecutive session today.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started