Stock Market Today: Oberoi Realty share price gained during the intraday trades on Friday and on a day when benchmark indices saw corrections of more than half a per cent. The gains in Oberoi Realty share price was despite US-based FII Invesco trimming stake in company.

Invesco trims stake in Oberoi Realty The US based Foreign investors Invesco in its press release dated 16 January to the exchanges said that , “the parent holding company of Invesco Advisers, Inc., discloses the sale of equity shares of Oberoi Realty Ltd, a company listed on stock exchange”.

As per the details 10 funds managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc. sold equity shares of Oberoi Realty Ltd.

Invesco advisers had held 1,22,54,211 shares of Oberoi Realty, which represented 3.370% stake.

Out of these share held by Invesco it has sold 76,8392 share represening 0.21% stake.

The sale of the shares means that Invesco's share holding has decreased to 1,21,77,372 representing 3.349% stake., post the sale of 0.21% stake sale.

The stake sales by Invesco was compled on Jan 14, 2025 as per the release by Invesco.

Oberoi Realty share price movement The Oberoi Realty sare price opened at ₹1964.20 on the BSE on Friday, slightly lower than the previous days close of ₹1965.15. The Oberoi Realty share price thereafter rose to intraqday highs of ₹1995.85 marking gains of 1-2%.

Oberoi Realty share price had rallied almost doubling from lows of ₹1,268.00 to highs of ₹2,349.80, though has corrected thereafter as markets too ghave seen correction. However the Oberoi Realty share price is still up almost 30% over last one year.

The investors are now watchful on ongoing results season and Oberoi Realty Q3 performance