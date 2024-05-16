Oberoi Realty stock gains for 4th day in a row, touches new all-time high – here's why
Oberoi Realty's winning streak continued with a 8.70% surge, closing at ₹1,711 and hitting a record high of ₹1,727.95. Strong Q4 and FY24 performance boosted investor confidence.
Oberoi Realty shares extended their winning streak for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, posting a surge of 8.70% to close at ₹1,711 per share. The stock also registered a new record high of ₹1,727.95 during the session.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started