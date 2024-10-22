OBSC Perfection IPO Day 01: Latest GMP, subscription status, listing date & other details about SME IPO

OBSC Perfection IPO, which opened on October 22, saw weak demand with only 0.23 times subscription. The company aims to raise 66 crore for capital expenditures and working capital. Allotment is set for October 25, with listing on NSE SME planned for October 29.

A Ksheerasagar
Published22 Oct 2024, 03:39 PM IST
OBSC Perfection IPO Day 01: Latest GMP, subscription status, listing date & other details about SME IPO.
OBSC Perfection IPO Day 01: Latest GMP, subscription status, listing date & other details about SME IPO. (Pixabay )

OBSC Perfection IPO, which opened for subscription on Tuesday, October 22, witnessed weak investor interest, with the issue being subscribed only 0.23 times as of 3:30 p.m. today. The retail investor portion was subscribed just 0.35 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) segment saw a mere 0.09 times subscription.

The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion has yet to see any bids.

The company proposes to use the net proceeds from the issue for several key purposes. It aims to fund capital expenditure requirements for purchasing machinery at its existing manufacturing facilities and to meet the company’s working capital needs and for general corporate purposes.

OBSC Perfection issue details

1. OBSC Perfection IPO date: The issue opened for subscription on Tuesday, October 22, and will conclude on Thursday, October 24.

2. OBSC Perfection IPO Price: The price band of the public issue has been fixed at 95 to 100 per equity share.

3. OBSC Perfection IPO Size: The company aims to raise 66 crore through the IPO, which is a fresh issue of 66.02 lakh shares.

4. OBSC Perfection IPO Lot Size: The IPO lot size is fixed at 1200 shares, requiring a minimum investment of 1,20,000 for retail investors.

5. OBSC Perfection IPO reservation: The IPO offers 12.5 lakh shares to qualified institutional buyers, 9.4 lakh shares to non-institutional buyers, and 21.94 lakh shares to retail investors.

6. OBSC Perfection IPO allotment date: The IPO allotment date is set for Friday, October 25. Investors who receive an allotment will see the shares in their demat accounts by Monday, October 28, while those who do not will have their refunds processed on the same day.

7. OBSC Perfection IPO listing: The SME IPO is proposed for listing on the NSE SME on Tuesday, October 29.

8. OBSC Perfection IPO GMP: According to market sources, the GMP of OBSC Perfection Exports on Tuesday was 0, suggesting that the IPO may list at its issue price.

9. OBSC Perfection IPO book-running lead manager and registrar: Unistone Capital Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager of the OBSC Perfection IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for OBSC Perfection IPO is R.K. Stock Holding.

10. OBSC Perfection business overview: The company is a precision metal component manufacturer offering a diversified suite of precision engineering products, which are high-quality engineered parts across end-user industries and geographies. It primarily caters to top original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) who supply various components and parts to top automotive manufacturing companies in India.

In the non-automotive sector, it caters to manufacturers of defense, marine, and telecommunication infrastructure industries.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published:22 Oct 2024, 03:39 PM IST
    Popular in Markets

