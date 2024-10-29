OBSC Perfection Listing: Stock makes modest market debut, lists with 10% premium over IPO price at ₹110

OBSC Perfection debuted on NSE SME at 110, a 10% premium over its 100 issue price. The IPO was oversubscribed 16.56 times, raising 66 crore. The company, a precision metal component manufacturer, aims to expand in various industries and reported significant revenue growth.

A Ksheerasagar
Published29 Oct 2024, 10:13 AM IST
OBSC Perfection Listing: Stock makes modest market debut, lists at 10% premium at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>110.
OBSC Perfection Listing: Stock makes modest market debut, lists at 10% premium at ₹110. (Pixabay )

OBSC Perfection Listing: OBSC Perfection made a muted market debut today as its shares were listed at 110 each on NSE SME, indicating a premium of 10% over the issue price of 100. Post listing the stock further jumped to reach 115.50 level. The SME IPO, valued at 66 crore, was open for subscription from October 22 to October 24, 2024, with a price of between 95 and 100 apiece.

The issue saw a healthy response from investors, being oversubscribed by 16.56 times. Specifically, the non-institutional segment was oversubscribed 25.87 times, while the retail investor portion was oversubscribed 16.20 times. The QIB portion has also been booked at 10.20 times, as per the exchange data.

Also Read | Afcons Infrastructure IPO Day 3 Live Updates: Issue booked 36% so far. Check GMP

The company proposes to use the net proceeds from the issue for several key purposes. It aims to fund capital expenditure requirements for purchasing machinery at its existing manufacturing facilities and to meet the company’s working capital needs and for general corporate purposes.

About OBSC Perfection

The company is a precision metal component manufacturer offering a diverse range of high-quality engineered parts tailored to end-user industries across multiple geographies. It primarily serves top original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), who in turn supply critical components to major automotive manufacturers in India.

In the non-automotive sector, the company caters to manufacturers within the defense, marine, and telecommunications infrastructure industries. Although its core expertise lies in the automotive sector, supplying OEMs, the company is actively expanding its presence in the defense, marine, and telecommunications infrastructure sectors, leveraging its precision engineering capabilities.

Also Read | Swiggy IPO: Food delivery giant sets price band between ₹371 - ₹390

While it largely supplies domestic customers, the company also maintains an international footprint through export sales.

The company achieved a 103.47% increase in revenue from operations, rising from 56.53 crore in FY22 to 115.03 crore in FY24. This growth was driven by an expanded capacity to meet increasing demand from existing customers, the acquisition of new customers, and diversification into new industries over the last three years.

Profit after tax surged by 239.12%, from 3.60 crore in FY22 to 12.21 crore in FY24, attributed to revenue scale-up, the addition of new machinery, and improved operational efficiency, as per the company's DRHP report. 

Also Read | Usha Financial Services IPO Day 3: GMP, subscription status & other key details

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Oct 2024, 10:13 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsOBSC Perfection Listing: Stock makes modest market debut, lists with 10% premium over IPO price at ₹110

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation share price

141.20
10:52 AM | 29 OCT 2024
-5.9 (-4.01%)

Federal Bank share price

195.95
10:52 AM | 29 OCT 2024
11.25 (6.09%)

Tata Motors share price

830.30
10:52 AM | 29 OCT 2024
-48.4 (-5.51%)

Tata Steel share price

146.95
10:52 AM | 29 OCT 2024
-2.5 (-1.67%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Piramal Pharma share price

255.25
10:45 AM | 29 OCT 2024
8.85 (3.59%)
More from 52 Week High

Sapphire Foods India share price

319.40
10:45 AM | 29 OCT 2024
-26.3 (-7.61%)

Firstsource Solutions share price

349.75
10:45 AM | 29 OCT 2024
-23 (-6.17%)

Tata Motors share price

830.60
10:45 AM | 29 OCT 2024
-48.1 (-5.47%)

Ksb share price

787.00
10:43 AM | 29 OCT 2024
-44.9 (-5.4%)
More from Top Losers

Gillette India share price

9,306.85
10:45 AM | 29 OCT 2024
753.95 (8.82%)

Syrma SGS Technology share price

469.25
10:45 AM | 29 OCT 2024
37.6 (8.71%)

JSW Infrastructure share price

312.30
10:45 AM | 29 OCT 2024
24.8 (8.63%)

Federal Bank share price

195.75
10:45 AM | 29 OCT 2024
11.05 (5.98%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,805.00-490.00
    Chennai
    79,811.00-490.00
    Delhi
    79,963.00-490.00
    Kolkata
    79,815.00-490.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.