Q2 October dividend champions: Infosys, Colgate, HUL, CPCL, Coal India | Big payouts - amount, record date

Infosys, Chennai Petroleum, Colgate-Palmolive, Hindustan Unilever and Coal India announced sizeable dividends in October, alongside their earnings for the quarter ended in September, 2026.

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Sharmila Bhadoria
Updated29 Oct 2026, 09:57 PM IST
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Infosys, Chennai Petroleum, Colgate-Palmolive, Hindustan Unilever and Coal India announced sizeable dividends in October 2026. Check details (AI image for representational purpose)
Infosys, Chennai Petroleum, Colgate-Palmolive, Hindustan Unilever and Coal India announced sizeable dividends in October 2026. Check details (AI image for representational purpose)

October dividend champions: As the earnings season is going on in full swing, several companies have rewarded investors with dividend payouts alongside their quarterly results. Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, Colgate-Palmolive, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) and Coal India Limited emerged among the companies that have announced some of the biggest dividend payouts in October so far.

Apart from these firms, LTI Mindtree, Sasken Technologies, Gravitas India, etc have also announced large payout, alongside their quarterly results for the second quarter of financial year 2026-27.

October dividend announcements

Infosys, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), and Coal India are among the companies which announced double digit payout, and their dividend record dates are scheduled for the coming days.

Company Name

Dividend Amount (per share)

Announcement Date

Record Date

Infosys Ltd 2623-Oct-202603-Nov-2026
Chennai Petroleum 2522-Oct-202630-Oct-2026
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd 24.0022-Oct-202602-Nov-2026
Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) 1928-Oct-202612-Nov-2026
Coal India Ltd 10.2520-Oct-202604-Nov-2026

Infosys dividend

The company’s board of directors approved an interim dividend of 26 per share, which is 520% of the stock’s face Value. As per Infosys BSE filing, investors must own the stock before the record date, fixed November 3, to become eligible for the payout. The announced dividend is scheduled to be paid by November 11. Infosys scrip ended 1.81% higher at 1143.45 per share.

Chennai Petroleum dividend

The PSU’s board of directors declared an interim dividend of 25 per equity share, representing a 250% payout on the stock’s face value of 10 per share. The board has also fixed October 30 as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payout. CPCL share price closed 0.61% lower at 1511.95 per share on Thursday.

Colgate Palmolive dividend

Colgate Palmolive, on October 22, announced dividend payout of 24 per equity share last week. The board has fixed November 2 as the record date. Colgate Palmolive share price closed 1.74% higher at 1629.90 per share on BSE on Thursday.

HUL dividend

The FMCG giant announced 19 per share dividend in October, alongside its Q2FY27 earnings. HUL has fixed November 12 as the record date to determine eligibility of shareholders for the payout. HUL share price closed 2.43% higher at 1857 per share on BSE on Wednesday.

Coal India dividend

Coal India’s board of directors declared a second interim dividend for 10.25 per equity share with a face value of 10 each for the financial year 2026-27. THe board has fixed Wednesday, November 4, as record date. The PSU stock closed 0.15% higher at 393.50 per share.

Dividend
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