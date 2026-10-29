Q2 October dividend champions: Infosys, Colgate, HUL, CPCL, Coal India | Big payouts - amount, record date

October dividend champions: As the earnings season is going on in full swing, several companies have rewarded investors with dividend payouts alongside their quarterly results. Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, Colgate-Palmolive, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) and Coal India Limited emerged among the companies that have announced some of the biggest dividend payouts in October so far.

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Apart from these firms, LTI Mindtree, Sasken Technologies, Gravitas India, etc have also announced large payout, alongside their quarterly results for the second quarter of financial year 2026-27.

October dividend announcements

Infosys, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), and Coal India are among the companies which announced double digit payout, and their dividend record dates are scheduled for the coming days.

Company Name Dividend Amount (per share) Announcement Date Record Date Infosys Ltd ₹ 26 23-Oct-2026 03-Nov-2026 Chennai Petroleum ₹ 25 22-Oct-2026 30-Oct-2026 Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd ₹ 24.00 22-Oct-2026 02-Nov-2026 Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) ₹ 19 28-Oct-2026 12-Nov-2026 Coal India Ltd ₹ 10.25 20-Oct-2026 04-Nov-2026

Infosys dividend The company’s board of directors approved an interim dividend of ₹26 per share, which is 520% of the stock’s face Value. As per Infosys BSE filing, investors must own the stock before the record date, fixed November 3, to become eligible for the payout. The announced dividend is scheduled to be paid by November 11. Infosys scrip ended 1.81% higher at ₹1143.45 per share.

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Chennai Petroleum dividend The PSU’s board of directors declared an interim dividend of ₹25 per equity share, representing a 250% payout on the stock’s face value of ₹10 per share. The board has also fixed October 30 as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payout. CPCL share price closed 0.61% lower at ₹1511.95 per share on Thursday.

Colgate Palmolive dividend Colgate Palmolive, on October 22, announced dividend payout of ₹24 per equity share last week. The board has fixed November 2 as the record date. Colgate Palmolive share price closed 1.74% higher at ₹1629.90 per share on BSE on Thursday.

HUL dividend The FMCG giant announced ₹19 per share dividend in October, alongside its Q2FY27 earnings. HUL has fixed November 12 as the record date to determine eligibility of shareholders for the payout. HUL share price closed 2.43% higher at ₹1857 per share on BSE on Wednesday.

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Coal India dividend Coal India’s board of directors declared a second interim dividend for ₹10.25 per equity share with a face value of ₹10 each for the financial year 2026-27. THe board has fixed Wednesday, November 4, as record date. The PSU stock closed 0.15% higher at ₹393.50 per share.