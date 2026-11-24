Sensex gainers and losers: Indian stock markets suffered a massive sell-off on Monday, November 24, with the Sensex plunging nearly 1,500 points and the Nifty slipping below the 25,350 mark as investors rushed to book profits across banking, financial and metal stocks. The decline wiped out gains from the previous two sessions and marked the benchmark indices' worst single-day performance in more than four months.

The 30-share BSE Sensex crashed 1,483.72 points, or 1.77%, to close at 82,435.99. The index began the session on a positive note but failed to hold on to its early gains. It subsequently plunged as much as 1,523.83 points, or 1.81%, to an intraday low of 82,395.88.

The NSE Nifty 50 also suffered heavy losses, tumbling 450.95 points, or 1.75%, to settle at 25,349.65. This marked the index's steepest single-day decline since July 8.

Indian stock markets will remain closed on Tuesday, November 25, on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Stock market crash: 8 gainers and 22 losers – Check full list The market-wide sell-off was reflected in the stock performance snapshot, with 22 of the 30 stocks ending in negative territory. Only eight shares managed to withstand the selling pressure and close higher.

The eight gainers were TCS (+3.47%), Tech Mahindra (+2.13%), HCL Technologies (+1.94%), Titan (+1.33%), ITC (+0.74%), Infosys (+0.70%), Maruti Suzuki (+0.26%) and Adani Ports (+0.21%).

Among the 22 losers, Tata Steel (-8.16%) was the biggest laggard, followed by Axis Bank (-3.95%), ICICI Bank (-3.39%), HDFC Bank (-3.22%), SBI (-2.91%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (-2.52%), UltraTech Cement (-2.36%), Larsen & Toubro (-2.36%), Bajaj Finance (-2.08%), Reliance Industries (-1.64%), Hindustan Unilever (-1.61%), Trent (-1.61%), NTPC (-1.53%), Power Grid (-1.30%), BEL (-1.26%), Bharti Airtel (-1.18%), M&M (-1.17%), Sun Pharma (-1.12%), IndiGo (-0.95%), Asian Paints (-0.63%), Bajaj Finserv (-0.61%) and Eternal (-0.27%).

Tata Steel was the worst-performing stock in the snapshot, plunging 8.16%. Banking stocks also faced substantial selling pressure, with Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and SBI among the major laggards. In contrast, technology stocks such as TCS, Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies emerged as the strongest gainers.

View full Image View full Image Sensex gainers and losers (AI-generated image for representational purposes)

Why did the stock market crash? Expert explains outlook Analysts attributed the sharp correction to a global equity sell-off, particularly in US and Asian technology stocks, amid growing concerns about elevated artificial intelligence (AI) valuations. Expectations of tighter US monetary policy and weak foreign institutional investor (FII) sentiment added to the pressure.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments, said: "Last week's late global sell-off, triggered by concerns over an AI bubble and tighter US monetary policy, weighed on Indian equities today. Selling was concentrated in heavyweight banking and commodity stocks amid weak FII sentiment."

He added that domestic equities remained vulnerable to profit booking following the recent rally, with a holiday-shortened trading week also influencing sentiment.

On the outlook, Nair said the sustainability of debt-funded investments in data centres remained a concern for global markets. Further weakness in international equities could spill over into India, although the impact may be relatively contained given the country's lower exposure to AI-driven investments and resilient domestic economy.

He also highlighted improving manufacturing activity and expectations of robust second-quarter GDP growth of around 7.7% as important fundamental supports for the medium- to long-term market outlook.

Asian markets rebound sharply after Wall Street rally Asian equities staged a strong recovery on Tuesday following a spectacular rally on Wall Street, as renewed optimism around the AI trade helped investors return to battered technology stocks.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan surged 4.6%, rebounding from an eight-month low and heading towards its biggest single-day gain in two weeks. Japan's Nikkei climbed 4.5% as investors returned from a local holiday. South Korea's KOSPI jumped 7.5%, while Taiwanese equities advanced 9.1%.

The rally followed a spectacular surge in Nvidia shares, which soared 31.5% on Monday, marking their biggest single-day percentage gain in 23 years and restoring nearly $1 trillion in market value.

The broader technology sector also participated in the rebound, with companies across the AI ecosystem recording sharp gains. The Nasdaq 100, dominated by mega-cap technology companies, jumped more than 6%.