Sensex gainers and losers: Indian stock markets suffered a massive sell-off on Monday, November 24, with the Sensex plunging nearly 1,500 points and the Nifty slipping below the 25,350 mark as investors rushed to book profits across banking, financial and metal stocks. The decline wiped out gains from the previous two sessions and marked the benchmark indices' worst single-day performance in more than four months.

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The 30-share BSE Sensex crashed 1,483.72 points, or 1.77%, to close at 82,435.99. The index began the session on a positive note but failed to hold on to its early gains. It subsequently plunged as much as 1,523.83 points, or 1.81%, to an intraday low of 82,395.88.

The NSE Nifty 50 also suffered heavy losses, tumbling 450.95 points, or 1.75%, to settle at 25,349.65. This marked the index's steepest single-day decline since July 8.

Indian stock markets will remain closed on Tuesday, November 25, on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Stock market crash: 8 gainers and 22 losers – Check full list The market-wide sell-off was reflected in the stock performance snapshot, with 22 of the 30 stocks ending in negative territory. Only eight shares managed to withstand the selling pressure and close higher.

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The eight gainers were TCS (+3.47%), Tech Mahindra (+2.13%), HCL Technologies (+1.94%), Titan (+1.33%), ITC (+0.74%), Infosys (+0.70%), Maruti Suzuki (+0.26%) and Adani Ports (+0.21%).

Among the 22 losers, Tata Steel (-8.16%) was the biggest laggard, followed by Axis Bank (-3.95%), ICICI Bank (-3.39%), HDFC Bank (-3.22%), SBI (-2.91%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (-2.52%), UltraTech Cement (-2.36%), Larsen & Toubro (-2.36%), Bajaj Finance (-2.08%), Reliance Industries (-1.64%), Hindustan Unilever (-1.61%), Trent (-1.61%), NTPC (-1.53%), Power Grid (-1.30%), BEL (-1.26%), Bharti Airtel (-1.18%), M&M (-1.17%), Sun Pharma (-1.12%), IndiGo (-0.95%), Asian Paints (-0.63%), Bajaj Finserv (-0.61%) and Eternal (-0.27%).

Tata Steel was the worst-performing stock in the snapshot, plunging 8.16%. Banking stocks also faced substantial selling pressure, with Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and SBI among the major laggards. In contrast, technology stocks such as TCS, Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies emerged as the strongest gainers.

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Sensex gainers and losers (AI-generated image for representational purposes)

Why did the stock market crash? Expert explains outlook Analysts attributed the sharp correction to a global equity sell-off, particularly in US and Asian technology stocks, amid growing concerns about elevated artificial intelligence (AI) valuations. Expectations of tighter US monetary policy and weak foreign institutional investor (FII) sentiment added to the pressure.

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Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments, said: "Last week's late global sell-off, triggered by concerns over an AI bubble and tighter US monetary policy, weighed on Indian equities today. Selling was concentrated in heavyweight banking and commodity stocks amid weak FII sentiment."

He added that domestic equities remained vulnerable to profit booking following the recent rally, with a holiday-shortened trading week also influencing sentiment.

On the outlook, Nair said the sustainability of debt-funded investments in data centres remained a concern for global markets. Further weakness in international equities could spill over into India, although the impact may be relatively contained given the country's lower exposure to AI-driven investments and resilient domestic economy.

He also highlighted improving manufacturing activity and expectations of robust second-quarter GDP growth of around 7.7% as important fundamental supports for the medium- to long-term market outlook.

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Asian markets rebound sharply after Wall Street rally Asian equities staged a strong recovery on Tuesday following a spectacular rally on Wall Street, as renewed optimism around the AI trade helped investors return to battered technology stocks.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan surged 4.6%, rebounding from an eight-month low and heading towards its biggest single-day gain in two weeks. Japan's Nikkei climbed 4.5% as investors returned from a local holiday. South Korea's KOSPI jumped 7.5%, while Taiwanese equities advanced 9.1%.

The rally followed a spectacular surge in Nvidia shares, which soared 31.5% on Monday, marking their biggest single-day percentage gain in 23 years and restoring nearly $1 trillion in market value.

The broader technology sector also participated in the rebound, with companies across the AI ecosystem recording sharp gains. The Nasdaq 100, dominated by mega-cap technology companies, jumped more than 6%.

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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.