Office space demand improvement, potential interest rate cuts to benefit REITs, says Nuvama; Embassy REIT top pick
A potential interest rate cut over the next year should act as a re-rating trigger for REITs, Nuvama Equities said. The brokerage firm recommends a ‘Buy’ rating each on Embassy Office Parks REIT, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Brookfield India Real Estate Trust and Nexus Select Trust.
Office demand improvement which began from the second quarter of FY24, sustained in the current quarter as well. The office REITs also witnessed decent traction in gross leasing during the quarter. While occupancy for most REITs improved in the March quarter of FY24, further buoyancy is expected in FY25.
