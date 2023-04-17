OFI Global China Fund sells entire stake in ZEEL for ₹1,004 cr via block deal; Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs invest1 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 08:38 PM IST
- As per BSE's block deal data, OFI Global China Fund sold 49,112,015 equity shares or 5.11% in ZEEL for ₹204.50 per share. This transaction aggregated to ₹1,004.34 crore.
Media channel, Zee Entertainment's (ZEEL) share price dropped by over 3% on Monday as a Chinese fund house exited the company by selling its entire stake for ₹1,004 crore through a block deal. On the other hand, global investors like Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs infused capital in the company.
