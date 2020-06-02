Home >Markets >Stock Markets >OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LTD. share price down 0.48% at 14:45 today

Shares of ONGC were down -0.48% at 14:45 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. ONGC shares traded -0.48% lower at 83.50, giving it a market capitalization of 1,05,045.33 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.39% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.35%.

The S&P BSE OIL AND GAS was up 0.3%. Among related stocks, OIL fell -0.0%, ABAN rose 0.26%, and JINDRILL fell 6.16%.

At day's low, ONGC shares fell as much as -1.55% to 82.60, after opening at 84.15. ONGC shares had closed at 83.90 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of 82.60 to 84.90 on BSE.

On BSE, ONGC shares had a 52-week high of 173.5 on Jun 21, 2019 and a 52-week low of 51.8 on Mar 13, 2020. In the past one month, ONGC shares have traded in a range of 72.50 to 86.30 while in the last week, between 76.00 to 86.30. 4.86 Lakh shares of ONGC were traded on the BSE today.

In the Dec - 19 quarter, ONGC had posted standalone revenues of 23710.05 crore and profits of 4151.63 crore.

