Shares of ONGC were down -0.48% at 14:45 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. ONGC shares traded -0.48% lower at ₹83.50, giving it a market capitalization of ₹1,05,045.33 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.39% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.35%.

The S&P BSE OIL AND GAS was up 0.3%. Among related stocks, OIL fell -0.0%, ABAN rose 0.26%, and JINDRILL fell 6.16%.

At day's low, ONGC shares fell as much as -1.55% to ₹82.60, after opening at ₹84.15. ONGC shares had closed at ₹83.90 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹82.60 to ₹84.90 on BSE.

On BSE, ONGC shares had a 52-week high of ₹173.5 on Jun 21, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹51.8 on Mar 13, 2020. In the past one month, ONGC shares have traded in a range of ₹72.50 to ₹86.30 while in the last week, between ₹76.00 to ₹86.30. 4.86 Lakh shares of ONGC were traded on the BSE today.

In the Dec - 19 quarter, ONGC had posted standalone revenues of ₹23710.05 crore and profits of ₹4151.63 crore.

