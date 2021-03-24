Oil bounces back as US supply report hints at demand revival

US crude futures jumped more than 6% on Wednesday after prices hit the lowest since early February a day before. Oil rallied in tandem with equities and was also boosted by a US inventory report that showed domestic fuel consumption at the highest in four months. Meanwhile, rescue teams are working to dislodge a giant vessel from the Suez Canal in order to get traffic moving again in one of the world’s most important waterways.

