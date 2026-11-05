Mumbai: Falling crude oil prices could give Indian equities a much-needed boost, easing pressure on the country's external finances and improving the outlook for corporate earnings. A series of stunning wins by Democrats in the US midterm elections, giving them control of both chambers of Congress, has raised hopes that political constraints on President Donald Trump could lead to a de-escalation in the US-Iran conflict.
Oil cools, FPIs return: Is Dalal Street ready to run?
SummaryFalling crude prices and hopes of easing tensions in West Asia are improving the outlook for Indian equities, but a resilient AI investment cycle could limit foreign fund inflows.
Mumbai: Falling crude oil prices could give Indian equities a much-needed boost, easing pressure on the country's external finances and improving the outlook for corporate earnings. A series of stunning wins by Democrats in the US midterm elections, giving them control of both chambers of Congress, has raised hopes that political constraints on President Donald Trump could lead to a de-escalation in the US-Iran conflict.
About the Author
Srushti is a markets reporter at Mint. She writes on equity markets, and her areas of coverage range from brokers and exchanges to mutual funds and the fast-evolving alternatives space, including GIFT City, from the financial capital of India. She has an experience of over three years in journalism, and has previously worked at Moneycontrol. She has an undergraduate degree in mass communication and a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai.<br><br>Srushti prefers meeting people from the industry over making calls. Her work aims to drive impact—her story on illegal gold imports, for instance, caught the government’s attention and contributed to a policy shift. She specialises in turning complex market data into clear, engaging stories so even her grandmother could understand futures and options.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, she enjoys spending money on jewellery and watching thriller films—especially the kind that keep her awake at night. She spends 1.5 hours a day commuting in Mumbai locals, listening to horror podcasts on her way to work. She’s also very talkative—so reach out only if you have lots of time.
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