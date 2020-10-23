Oil drops further with Libyan output set to rise in coming weeks

With futures stuck below $40 a barrel, attention is turning to the next major events on the horizon: the US election and an OPEC+ meeting at the end of next month. On Thursday, Russia indicated for the first time that it’s open to delaying an oil-output hike planned for January. At the same time, the unexpected return of Libyan output adds another complicating factor for the group’s next move. Meanwhile, American presidential candidate Joe Biden said fossil fuels need phasing out over time, a comment seized on by Donald Trump as a threat to the industry.