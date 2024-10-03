Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Oil & Gas, Paint, Tyre stocks in focus on rising crude oil prices: ONGC gains while BPCL amongst largest Nifty-50 losers

Ujjval Jauhari

  • Stock Market Today: The Oil & Gas, Paint, Tyre stocks in focus on rising crude oil prices as Israel-Iran war threats increased. ONGC was amongst largest Nifty -50 stock gainers while BPCL was largest Nifty -50 stock lowers. HPCL share prices slumped more than 5%

Stock Market Today: Oil & Gas, Paint, Tyre stocks in focus as crude oil prices rise

Stock Market Today: The Brent crude oil prices have seen sharp gains amidst escalation of conflicts in the Middle East and rising threats posed by Iran-Israel war . The Brent Crude oil that was trading at close to $70 a barrel on Tuesday has seen sharp jump and is now close to $75 a barrel.

The rising crude prices while are positive for net realisations of OIL and Gas producers, it remains unfavorable for Oil marketing companies , Paints and Tyre manufacturers

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation share price gained up to 2% in opening trades on Thursday and was amongst largest Nifty -50 stock gainers. On the other hand Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price declining up to 4% was largest loser among Nifty 50- stocks

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd share price dipped mre than 5% in morning trades on Thursday while Indian Oil Corporation also saw 3-4% declines in the morning trades on Thursday.

Asian Paints share price also dipped close to 3% as Berger Paints India Ltd share price slipped more than 6%. Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd also was trading in the red.

Apollo Tyres Ltd, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd, MRF Ltd , Ceat Ltd share price among others also saw declines of up to 3-4%

For Oil and Gas marketing companies as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd any rise in crude prices leads to rising concerns on marketing margins, i.e margins these companies earn on selling auto fuel at retail outlets.

Nevertheless since Oil marketing companies as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd were earning margins above 10 a litre as per Motilal Oswal Financial Services analysts.

Since OMC's are earning much above normalised Rs3-4 a litre as marketing margins, hence some rise in crude prices may not have significant impact on earnings outlook till brent crude prices rise above $80 a liter or the OMCs have to cut retail auto fuel prices, said analysts.

For Paint companies and Tyre companies input costs will remain watched for though demand environment remains strong

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
