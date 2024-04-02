Oil hits six-month high on tighter supply over Ukraine attack ahead of OPEC decision; Brent at $89/bbl
Oil supplies faced fresh supply threats from Ukranian attacks on Russian energy facilities and escalating conflict in the Middle East, which pushes prices higher.
Global crude oil prices hit six-month high on Tuesday, April 2, with benchmark Brent rising above the $89 per barrel for the first time since October, although briefly, as the oil supplies faced fresh threats from Ukranian attacks on Russian energy facilities and escalating conflict in the Middle East.
