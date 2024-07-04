Oil Holds Steady Near Two-Month High Amid Falling US Stockpiles

Oil held steady near a two-month high as signs of weaker demand in Asia vied with a decline in US crude stockpiles.

Bloomberg
First Published4 Jul 2024, 11:04 PM IST
Oil Holds Steady Near Two-Month High Amid Falling US Stockpiles
Oil Holds Steady Near Two-Month High Amid Falling US Stockpiles

Oil held steady near a two-month high as signs of weaker demand in Asia vied with a decline in US crude stockpiles.

West Texas Intermediate was little changed at just under $84 a barrel after closing at the highest settlement price since mid-April on Wednesday. Brent crude also traded relatively flat on Thursday. Volumes are likely to be thin on Thursday due to a US holiday. 

Crude is being supported by a drop of more than 12 million barrels in US inventories last week, the biggest decline in almost a year. In other supply news, Rosneft and Lukoil will cut oil exports from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk in July as they resume operations at their refineries, Reuters reported.

Limiting the gains is Saudi Aramco’s decision to reduce the price of its flagship Arab Light crude by 60 cents a barrel to $1.80 a barrel above the regional benchmark for shipment in August. Traders and refiners expected Aramco to lower the official selling price by 90 cents, according to a survey.

The threat to Gulf of Mexico oil and gas production from Hurricane Beryl is diminishing as the storm spares major drilling areas and platforms in US federal waters, according to data from the hurricane center and Bureau of Ocean Energy Management. Major platforms including Exxon Mobil Corp.’s Hoover, Occidental Petroleum Corp.’s Boomvang and Shell Plc’s Perdido that were in the path Wednesday are now clear.

Crude has risen more than 14% from its recent lows in early June on OPEC supply constraints, expectations for higher summer demand, geopolitical risks and bullishness in equity markets. Gains have been pared by concerns about demand in China, the world’s biggest crude importer, which has seen muted buying activity.

“Geopolitics and weather are keeping oil prices well supported in the $80s for now,” Citigroup Inc. analysts including Eric Lee said in a note. “There are reasons to believe that current strength can ease, based on physical market and demand signals, even though hurricanes need to be carefully watched.”

To get Bloomberg’s Energy Daily newsletter into your inbox, click here.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:4 Jul 2024, 11:04 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsOil Holds Steady Near Two-Month High Amid Falling US Stockpiles

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

317.35
10:29 AM | 4 JUL 2024
2.8 (0.89%)

Godrej Consumer Products

1,366.05
09:59 AM | 4 JUL 2024
-1 (-0.07%)

Indian Oil Corporation

170.10
10:27 AM | 4 JUL 2024
0.8 (0.47%)

GAIL India

219.05
10:27 AM | 4 JUL 2024
-1.15 (-0.52%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

2,670.00
10:25 AM | 4 JUL 2024
212.5 (8.65%)

Lupin

1,760.30
10:25 AM | 4 JUL 2024
129.5 (7.94%)

Housing & Urban Development Corporation

324.95
10:28 AM | 4 JUL 2024
23.1 (7.65%)

Concord Biotech

1,713.15
10:21 AM | 4 JUL 2024
121.75 (7.65%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,959.00188.00
    Chennai
    73,671.00-315.00
    Delhi
    73,671.00760.00
    Kolkata
    74,248.001,337.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L-0.22
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue