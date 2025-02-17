Dividend Stocks: Oil India, IRCON International, IIFL Capital Services, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, Artemis Electricals and Projects, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialties, Campus Activewear, Garuda Construction and Engineering, and Premco Global are among key companies that will trade ex-dividend on Monday, February 17.

The record date by these companies has been decided as February 17 as well to determine the names of the members eligible to receive dividends.

The record date implies that as per the T+1 settlement process, investors who purchased shares of these companies a day before the record date will see their names listed among the eligible shareholders for receiving dividend payout.

Dividend payout details 1. Oil India had declared a second interim dividend of ₹7 per share (70% of paid-up capital) for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25).

The second interim dividend declared shall be paid on or before March 8, 2025. Monday, February 17 has been set as the record date for ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of the second interim dividend.

2. Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries had declared an interim dividend of ₹4.50 (225%) per equity share of ₹2/- for the financial year 2024-2025. The Board of Directors has fixed Monday, February 17, 2025, as the record date for the purpose of determining the members to make payment of said interim dividend.

3. IRCON International declared an interim dividend of ₹1.65 per equity share of the face value of ₹2/- each (82.50% of the paid-up equity share capital) for the financial year 2024-25.

While the record date for the purpose of payment of the interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25 was set as Monday, February, 17, the dividend will be paid from Friday, February 28 onwards.

4. IIFL Capital had approved and declared an interim dividend of ₹3/- per equity share of the face value of ₹2/- for the financial year 2024-25. The said interim dividend shall be paid/dispatched on or before March 12, 2025.

5. Mrs. Bectors Food Specialties had announced an interim dividend of ₹3.00/- (Rupees Three Only) per equity share, having a face value of ₹10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each (i.e. 30.00%) for the financial year 2024-2025.

6. Campus Activewear had declared an interim dividend at the rate of ₹0.70 per equity share of the face value of ₹5 each i.e. @ 24.8% of net profit for FY 2024-25.

8. Artemis Electricals and Projects had declared an interim dividend of ₹0.005/- per equity share of par value ₹1/- each (i.e. 5% of the face value of equity shares) for the financial year ending on March 31, 2025.

9. Garuda Construction and Engineering had declared an interim dividend of ₹0.025/- per equity share of par value ₹5/- each (i.e 0.5% of the face value of equity shares) for the financial year ending on March 31, 2025, to the Members of the Company as on February 17, 2025, being the record date. The payment of the interim dividend will be made on or before March 7, 2025.

10. Premco Global's Board of Directors in their meeting held on February 6 approved an interim dividend of ₹2/- per equity share.