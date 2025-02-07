Oil India Dividend: PSU energy giant declares 2nd interim dividend of ₹7 for FY25; record date fixed on THIS day

Oil India Dividend: State-owned energy giant Oil India Limited, on Friday, February 7, declared its second interim dividend issue of ₹7 per equity share for the financial year ended 2024-25, according to the exchange filing.

The company declared a “Second lnterim Dividend of Rs. 7 per share (70% of paid-up capital) for the Financial year 2024-25. The second lnterim Dividend declared shall be paid on or before 8th March, 2025,” according to the BSE filling.

This dividend issue, in this case, means that after fulfilling the set criteria, every eligible shareholder will get ₹7 per equity share. The company also disclosed that the record date for the interim dividend issue will be Monday, February 17, 2025, while the payout date will be by March 8, 2025.

Oil India Q3 Results Oil India Limited announced its October to December quarter results on Friday, February 7. The energy firm's net profit for the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25 tanked 44 per cent to ₹1,457 crore, compared year-on-year (YoY) with ₹2,608 crore in the same period a year ago.

The State-owned firm's revenue from core operations dropped nearly 17 per cent to ₹9,089 crore in the October to December quarter, compared to ₹10,913 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The fall in revenues is likely to be attributed to the fall in production of crude oil, natural gas and refinery products.

Oil India Share Price Oil India Ltd shares closed 0.01 per cent higher at ₹424.75 after Friday's market session, compared to ₹424.70 at the previous market session. The results were announced after market operating hours on February 7.

Shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹767.30 on August 30, 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹296.08 on February 13, 2024, according to data collected from the BSE website. The market capitalisation of Oil India stands at ₹69,090.17 crore as of Friday's market close.

Oil India shares have given stock market investors nearly 360 per cent returns in the last five years and 30 per cent returns in the last one-year period. However, the stock is trading 2.79 per cent lower on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.