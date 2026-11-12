Oil India dividend, Q2 results 2026: PSU giant announces interim payout as profit more than doubles - Check record date

Oil India dividend, Q2 result: Oil India Corporation's standalone net profit more than doubled during the second quarter of financial year 2026-27, announced the PSU oil giant on Thursday, November 12. Oil India’s board of directors also approved interim dividend for FY27.

Shares of Oil India Corporation closed 1.01% lower on Thursday as investors awaited the announcement of its Q2 results.

Oil India Q2 results Oil India’s net profit increased to ₹2259.42 crore in the second quarter of financial year 2026-27, up against ₹1044.02 crore in the year ago period. The PSU’s standalone profit excludes profit from its JVs and operations outside India.

Net revenue from operations stood at ₹8071.33 crore during the quarter under review, against ₹5456.72 crore in the year ago period. Its crude oil realisation climbed 35% to $92.24 per barrel from $68.19 per barrel a year earlier. The company’s net profit margin expanded to 27.99% from 19.13% a year earlier.

Oil India dividend, payment timeline The board of directors approved interim dividend of ₹7 per share, which is 70% of the stock’s face value, ie ₹10. The interim dividend declared is likely to be paid on or before December 12, 2026, as per the BSE filing.

Oil India dividend record date The board has fixed Friday, November 20, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payout. Which means, that investors must own the PSU stock on before November 20 to qualify for the corporate action.