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Oil India dividend, Q2 results 2026: PSU giant announces interim payout as profit more than doubles - Check record date

Oil India’s standalone Q2 FY27 net profit more than doubled year over year to 2,259.42 crore, while revenue rose to 8,071.33 crore. The board approved an interim dividend of 7 per share, with November 20 as the record date.

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DIVIDEND
Sharmila Bhadoria
Published12 Nov 2026, 06:06 PM IST
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Oil India announces dividend, Q2 results (AI image for representational purpose)
Oil India announces dividend, Q2 results (AI image for representational purpose)

Oil India dividend, Q2 result: Oil India Corporation's standalone net profit more than doubled during the second quarter of financial year 2026-27, announced the PSU oil giant on Thursday, November 12. Oil India’s board of directors also approved interim dividend for FY27.

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Shares of Oil India Corporation closed 1.01% lower on Thursday as investors awaited the announcement of its Q2 results.

Oil India Q2 results

Oil India’s net profit increased to 2259.42 crore in the second quarter of financial year 2026-27, up against 1044.02 crore in the year ago period. The PSU’s standalone profit excludes profit from its JVs and operations outside India.

Net revenue from operations stood at 8071.33 crore during the quarter under review, against 5456.72 crore in the year ago period. Its crude oil realisation climbed 35% to $92.24 per barrel from $68.19 per barrel a year earlier. The company’s net profit margin expanded to 27.99% from 19.13% a year earlier.

Oil India dividend, payment timeline

The board of directors approved interim dividend of 7 per share, which is 70% of the stock’s face value, ie 10. The interim dividend declared is likely to be paid on or before December 12, 2026, as per the BSE filing.

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Oil India dividend record date

The board has fixed Friday, November 20, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payout. Which means, that investors must own the PSU stock on before November 20 to qualify for the corporate action.

Oil India share price trend

The PSU stock closed 1.01% lower at 440.50 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of 71,652.07 crore on Thursday. Its share price value has declined 2.97% in two weeks, 0.69% in one month. The PSU stock remained broadly unchanged over a period of one year.

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