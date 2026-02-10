Oil India Q3 Results: Maharatna PSU posts flat PAT growth at ₹1,435 crore; ₹7 dividend announced. Check record date

Oil India Q3 Results: Maharatna public sector undertaking (PSU) Oil India's performance in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) remained stable as it posted a 1.46% decline in its consolidated profit while revenue was up just 0.24% year-on-year (YoY).

Oil India's Q3 consolidated profit came in at ₹1,435.89 crore compared with ₹1457.20 crore on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. On a standalone basis, the bottomline came in at ₹808 crore as against ₹1222 crore amid a sharp decline of 15% in crude price realisation.

According to the press release shared by Oil India, the crude realisation — the price at which it sells products — slumped to $62.84/bbl in Q3FY26 from $73.82/bbl in Q3FY25, tracking a decline in global crude oil prices.

The consolidated revenue from operations was up 0.2% at ₹9111.43 crore, according to the exchange filing. On a standalone basis, revenue from operations fell 6.2% to ₹4916 crore. The revenue from Oil India's crude oil segment declined the most by 10.7%. Meanwhile, the revenue from Natural Gas, LPG and Pipeline Transmission rose YoY.

Oil India produced 1.659 MMTOE of Oil & Gas production (O+OEG) from its mature and old oilfields in Q3FY26, vis-à-vis 1.697 MMTOE in Q3 FY25. It achieved a daily production of 9861 MT of crude oil on December 31, which is the highest daily production during the last decade.

The company said its material subsidiary NRL achieved a robust 125% growth in PAT, rising to ₹867 crore in Q3FY26 from ₹385 crore in Q3FY25 with a gross refining margin of $16.27/bbl.

Oil India Dividend Along with the Q3 results, Oil India's board also approved the second interim dividend of ₹7 per share. This dividend declared shall be paid on or before March 11, 2025, with the record date to determine shareholders eligible for the Oil India dividend fixed as Wednesday, February 18.

Earlier this year, the company's board had announced a dividend of ₹3.50 per fully paid-up equity share.

Shares of Oil India ended the session at ₹487.70, down 0.44%.