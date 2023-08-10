Oil India share price continued its upward trend and touched 52-week high for the second consecutive session on Thursday after the company posted a 4% rise in its net profit for the quarter ended June (Q1FY24) on the back of increased production, which offset a fall in price. Oil India share price today opened at ₹279.50 apiece on BSE. Oil India shares touched intraday high of ₹279.95 and low of ₹275.10.

According to Rajesh Bhosale - Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One, there's no major traction in today's session, but yesterday there was strong traction in prices from lower and volumes were as well above average. 270 - 275 is a breakout levels, if prices sutain above it then prices can extend toward 300 in near term 260 is support.

"Oil India stock price had been in an uptrend as prices are trading above the supports intermediate declines have witnessed buying interest. The support is placed around ₹260," added Ruchit Jain, Lead Research Analyst at 5paisa.

According to a statement released by the company on Tuesday, the net profit for the first quarter of Q1FY24 was ₹1,613.34 crore as compared to ₹1,555.49 crore in FY23.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) margin improved by 19.51% to 53.49% for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2023 from 44.76% in the prior comparable period.

Prices declined, resulting in a decrease in turnover to ₹4,644.73 crore in Q1FY24 from ₹5,964 crore in the prior quarter.

What do brokerages say?

Kotak Institutional Equities

The brokerage stated that the company's oil production climbed by 5% year over year while its gas production was sluggish (down 3% year over year) due to weaker gas offtake by significant clients.

Due to falling oil prices and the APM gas price drop, net crude oil and gas realisation decreased qoq.

However, standalone EBITDA was flat qoq (but 8% above its projections) due to lower other expenses (down 46% qoq). The windfall tax has been reinstated due to the recent increase in oil prices. Gross oil realisations are still strong at roughly US$75 per barrel, even though windfall tax limits the upside. Additionally, the new APM gas price formula guarantees steadily increasing gas realisations.

The brokerage has maintained 'Add' stance with a revised FV of ₹290 ( ₹280 earlier).

"Our FY2024-25E earnings are largely unchanged. We revise our FV to ₹290 largely on the roll-forward of valuations to June 2025E (from March 2025E). In our view, capping upstream realization (while not ideal) ensures healthy net realizations and better earnings visibility when compared to downstream OMCs (no pricing freedom on retail prices currently). Maintain ADD on Oil India," said the brokerage.

The company's EBITDA for the first quarter of FY24 was in line with expectations, according to the brokerage, but it missed on its profit after taxes because interest and tax charges were less than anticipated. Revenue fell short of what the brokerages predicted.

"We expect the crude prices to gradually increase to ~USD90/bbl by 4QFY24 and remain at that level in FY25 amid active production management by OPEC+ leading to supply tightness during the second of fiscal year.

Standalone capex guidance stands at ₹49 billion for FY24. The NRL expansion would be completed by FY25, for a total capex of ₹280 billion. The peak debt will be at ₹180 billion and will be entirely on NRL’s book.

The stock currently trades at a P/E multiple of 6.4x FY24E EPS. We value the stock at 6x FY25E standalone adj. EPS and add investments to arrive at our price target of INR345. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock," the brokerage said in its report.

