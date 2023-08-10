Oil India share price hits 52-week high for the second session; should you buy, sell or hold?3 min read 10 Aug 2023, 02:51 PM IST
Oil India share news: Oil India's share price stayed up on Thursday and reached a 52-week high for the second straight day following Q1 results.
Oil India share price continued its upward trend and touched 52-week high for the second consecutive session on Thursday after the company posted a 4% rise in its net profit for the quarter ended June (Q1FY24) on the back of increased production, which offset a fall in price. Oil India share price today opened at ₹279.50 apiece on BSE. Oil India shares touched intraday high of ₹279.95 and low of ₹275.10.
