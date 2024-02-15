Oil India Share price rises 12%; scale 52 week highs on strong volume outlook

Oil India share price gained more than 12% during the intraday trades on Thursday to scale 52-week highs.

Oil India' net profit during the quarter ending December at ₹1,584.28 had declined 9% year-on-year. The earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) at ₹2,613.75 declined 11.6% year-on-year on higher expenses. The net sales at ₹5,815.02 crore declined marginally 1.5% .

Oil India net profit though declined nevertheless analysts at Motilal Qswal Financial Services said that was better than their expectations.

The decline in Ebitda is attributed primarily due to higher other expenses compared to the previous year.

Oil India's Crude oil Sales volumes at 0.847 million metric tonne (mmt) came better than 0.772 mmt during the year ago quarter. The gas sales at 0.649 Billion cubic meter were higher than 0.610 Billion Cubic meter during the year ago quarter.

Also Read- Stock Check: Apollo Tyres jump over 58% in 1 year; should you still buy?

It is the rising volumes and production guidance that is keeping analysts bullish on the Oil India stock.

Analysts at MOFSL said that Production growth guidance remains robust, with drilling activity and development wells in old areas contributing to this growth. OIL India is also applying new technologies to grow production. Capacity expansion for Numaligarh refinery (from 3mmt to 9mmt) would also be completed by September’2025, which would help in further upside.

Total sales volumes were in line with our estimates, with net oil realization at USD74.3/bbl, they added.

Oil India has guided for Oil production of 4mmt and gas production of 5 bcm .

Also Read- M&M share price jumps 5% after Q3 earnings; is the stock buy-worthy?

Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities too have raised the FY2024-26 standalone EBITDA by 8-19%, largely on higher oil/gas production. They say that our FY2026 oil and gas production assumptions of 3.7mmt and 3.9bcm respectively are still conservative versus management guidance of 4mmt and 5bcm respectively.

As production rise, the outlook of realisations net of windfall tax also remains stable.

With stability in gas prices and the oil price environment being relatively strong, earnings certainty and free cash flow generation is strong for Oil India, say analysts at Antique Stock Broking who have a Buy ratings on the stock.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

OIL INDIA More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ujjval Jauhari Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi. Read more from this author