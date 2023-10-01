Rising crude prices take toll on OMC marketing margins
OMCs that were earning significantly higher marketing margins in the last few quarters, are likely to have seen marketing margins slip into negative zone in the ongoing quarter, said analysts.
NEW DELHI : The oil marketing companies (OMC)—Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd (HPCL), and Indian Oil Corp. Ltd (IOCL)—are seeing a significant decline in their stock prices due to a sharp surge in crude oil prices. Since the rising crude prices impact the marketing margins of OMCs, the stock prices of BPCL, HPCL, and IOCL have corrected 9-16% from closing highs seen in July.
