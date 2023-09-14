Oil price on the rise: Can Crude breach the $100 mark? How will it impact the stock market? - Explained3 min read 14 Sep 2023, 02:44 PM IST
Crude oil prices near 10-month high, could breach $100 mark due to supply cuts and economic recovery in China. Impact on Indian stock market with increased fiscal deficit, weaker currency, and inflation.
Crude oil prices are near their 10-month high, boosted by a tighter supply outlook amid the prospects of healthy demand. Crude oil benchmark Brent Crude traded near the $93 a barrel mark on Thursday.
