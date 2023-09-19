Oil prices rally continues amid tight supply outlook3 min read 19 Sep 2023, 08:32 PM IST
Oil prices rise on weak US shale output and extended production cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia.
Amid grim outlook of oil supply in the market, oil prices rallied more than $1 on Tuesday. The continuous three-week oil price rally was fuelled by weak U.S. shale output and supply concerns from extended production cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia.
