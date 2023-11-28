Oil prices soars over 2% amid focus on OPEC+, Brent crude at $81.86
Brent crude futures recorded a $1.88 increase, which is a 2.4% rise, reaching $81.86 per barrel.
Crude oil prices surged more than 2%, driven by speculation that OPEC+ might prolong or deepen production cuts, a reduction in Kazakh oil output due to a storm, and a softer U.S. dollar, on Tuesday, according to a Reuters report.
