comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Nov 28 2023 15:55:00
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 126.85 0.75%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 697.6 3.56%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 210.15 -0.19%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 926.05 -0.33%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 564.55 0.76%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Oil prices soars over 2% amid focus on OPEC+, Brent crude at $81.86
Back Back

Oil prices soars over 2% amid focus on OPEC+, Brent crude at $81.86

 Livemint

Brent crude futures recorded a $1.88 increase, which is a 2.4% rise, reaching $81.86 per barrel.

Oil crude prices rise over 2% | REUTERS/Alexander Manzyuk/File Photo (REUTERS)Premium
Oil crude prices rise over 2% | REUTERS/Alexander Manzyuk/File Photo (REUTERS)

Crude oil prices surged more than 2%, driven by speculation that OPEC+ might prolong or deepen production cuts, a reduction in Kazakh oil output due to a storm, and a softer U.S. dollar, on Tuesday, according to a Reuters report.

Brent crude futures recorded a $1.88 increase, which is a 2.4% rise, reaching $81.86 per barrel. Similarly, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude saw a $1.84 uptick, reflecting a 2.5% gain, reaching $76.70.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+, are scheduled to conduct an online ministerial meeting on Thursday to deliberate on 2024 production targets.

Negotiations are expected to be challenging, and there's a likelihood of maintaining the existing agreement rather than implementing more substantial production reductions, as indicated by four sources within OPEC+. 

Last week, the market experienced a decline after OPEC+ delayed its scheduled meeting to address discrepancies in production targets for African producers.

"Even with the disagreement, the possibility of keeping the deal as is for another month remains high," Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago, was quoted as saying by Reuters.

The United Arab Emirates is expected to resist this, as it pushed for an increase in its 2024 production target during the previous OPEC+ meeting in early June.

Support for oil prices also stemmed from a weakening dollar, anticipated U.S. crude inventory decline, and a reduction in Kazakh oil output. Kazakhstan's major oilfields have collectively reduced daily oil production by 56%.

Four analysts surveyed by Reuters project that the upcoming weekly U.S. supply reports will indicate a decrease of around 2 million barrels in crude inventories. The American Petroleum Institute is set to release the first of this week's two reports at 2130 GMT.

On Tuesday, the U.S. dollar dropped to a three-month low after U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller suggested the potential for lowering the Fed policy rate in the coming months if inflation continues to decline. A weaker dollar typically boosts oil demand, making dollar-denominated oil more affordable for buyers using other currencies.

In the Middle East, Israeli forces and Hamas fighters maintained a ceasefire beyond the initial deadline, extended by at least two days to facilitate the release of more hostages.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 28 Nov 2023, 10:40 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App