Oil prices steady after supply concerns subside even as US plans new Iran sanctions; Brent at $90/bbl
The current cool off in prices comes after concern that Iran would respond to the April 1 strike on its embassy compound in Damascus sent Brent to $92.18 last week.
Oil prices were largely steady on Tuesday, April 16, after the US announced plans to hit Iran with new sanctions after its weekend drone attack on Israel, and as Israel's war cabinet is also set to meet for the third time in three days.
