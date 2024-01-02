Oil prices up $2 on supply disruption fears after latest Red Sea attack; Brent over $77/bbl
Both crude oil benchmarks gained around $2 in earlier trading over Red Sea attacks. Analysts predict that Brent crude would average $82.56 a barrel this year.
Oil prices rose in the first session of the new year, boosted by potential disruption to Middle Eastern supply after the latest attack on a container ship in the Red Sea, and by demand hopes in China. Also, India increased imports of Saudi oil in December as payment problems drove its Russian oil buys to an 11-month low.
