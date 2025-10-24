Oil PSU HPCL sets board meeting date to declare Q2 results 2025, interim dividend

Indian public sector undertaking (PSU) — Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) — in an exchange filing today, October 24, announced that its board will meet next week to consider the financial results for the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal and payment of interim dividend.

HPCL's board will meet on October 29, 2025, for the said purpose.

“In continuation to our letter dated October 17, 2025 and in terms Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors in its Meeting scheduled to be held on October 29, 2025 will also consider inter-alia recommendation of Interim Equity Dividend, if any, for the Financial Year 2025-2026,” HPCL said in an exchange filing today.

According to Trendlyne data, HPCL has announced 33 dividends since February 3, 2003. In the last 12 months, the oil marketing company (OMC) has paid ₹10.50 per share as a dividend.

HPCL's dividend yield stands at 2.38%.

HPCL Q1 Results HPCL reported an over six-fold jump in its first quarter net profit on the back of inventory gains and a margin surge because of holding retail fuel prices despite a drop in input oil cost.

Its consolidated net profit of ₹4,110.93 crore in the April-June quarter of FY26, compared to ₹633.94 crore earnings in the same period of the last year, according to a stock exchange filing by the company.

Its turnover was almost unchanged at ₹1.20 lakh crore when compared to ₹1.21 lakh crore in April-June 2024.

The company earned USD 3.08 on turning every barrel of crude oil into fuels like petrol and diesel in its refineries in Q1, against a gross refining margin of USD 5.03 per barrel in the same period of the last year, as per a PTI report.

HPCL Share Price Trend HPCL share price has seen a 9% increase in its share price in the last one year, while the stock is up 7% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

According to Trendlyne data, the consensus recommendation from 30 analysts for HPCL is a BUY.

As of 1 pm, HPCL shares were trading 0.24% higher at ₹441.60 apiece.

