Oil Rises With Lower US Stockpiles and OPEC Meeting to the Fore
(Bloomberg) -- Oil extended a rally after an industry report pointed to a drawdown in US crude inventories, ahead of an OPEC meeting at which the group is expected to affirm current supply cuts.
