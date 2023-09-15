Oil sears to 10-month high mark, set for weekly gain on tight supply; Brent scores $94/bbl-mark2 min read 15 Sep 2023, 09:58 PM IST
Brent futures rose to a 10-month high as $94.63 earlier in the session, their highest since November 2022.
Oil prices rose to a fresh 10-month high for the fifth straight session and were on track to record a third weekly gain as supply tightness driven by Saudi Arabian production cuts combined with optimism around Chinese demand.
