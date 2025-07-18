Oil stock Chennai Petroleum declares ₹5 per share final dividend for FY25. Record date, other details

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited has set Friday, August 1, 2025, as the record date to ascertain eligibility for the final equity dividend of ₹5 per share for the fiscal year 2024-25. This dividend, proposed by the Board of Directors on April 25, 2025, awaits approval from the members at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The proposed final dividend of ₹5 per equity share, representing 50% of the paid-up equity share capital, requires approval from shareholders at the upcoming AGM. If it receives approval, the dividend will be distributed to eligible members within 30 days following the AGM.

As stated in the exchange filing, under the Income Tax Act of 1961, dividends received by shareholders are subject to taxation. CPCL must withhold tax at the source (TDS) when distributing dividends.

Shareholders are urged to submit the necessary documents by Wednesday, August 13, 2025, so that the company can establish the correct TDS rate. Comprehensive details regarding TDS on dividends can be found on the company's website.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited is an enterprise owned by the Government of India and is a subsidiary of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL).

Chennai Petroleum share price today Chennai Petroleum share price today opened at ₹751.40 apiece, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹768.15 per share, and an intraday low of ₹744.55 per share.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, since forming a strong bullish candle on 4th July, the stock has been consolidating within its range of ₹710–780. Even today, prices opened positively but lacked follow-through buying. A decisive move beyond this range could trigger the next momentum.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.