With oil on the boil, here are four small cap stocks for your watch list

It has a portfolio of five oil and gas fields – Bakrol, Lohar, Karjisan, Elao, and Cambay – located in Gujarat. As of 31 March 2025, cumulative production from the Bakrol and Karjisan fields stood at about 3.95 mmboe and 0.44 mmboe, respectively. This accounts for about 3% and 1.5% of the estimated in-place volumes, indicating scope for future development. The company aims to expand its market presence while unlocking new avenues for growth by further developing its existing assets. Revenue has clocked a 49.5% CAGR over the past three years while net profit has grown at a CAGR of 95.4%.