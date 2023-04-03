Talking about the robust rise in crude oil prices, Ravindra V.Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP-Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities said on Monday, WTI Crude oil futures showcased a fantastic recovery during the previous week and closed at $75.67 per bbl, up by 9.25%, owing to a weaker greenback, prospects of supply disruptions from Iraq and improved risk sentiments amid ease in banking sector fears. Risk sentiments improved following reports that US authorities are considering expanding an emergency lending facility for banks. Meanwhile, half a percent of global supply was disrupted after Iraq had won a longstanding international arbitration case that led to a cease in oil exports from the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region through Turkey.

