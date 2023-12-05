Oil ticks higher from 5-month low after Russia hints at deepening OPEC+ output cuts; Brent at $78/bbl
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that OPEC+ could take additional steps to eliminate ‘speculation and volatility’ if existing actions to cut production were not enough.
Oil prices ticked higher after falling to five-month lows on Tuesday, December 5, after Russia said that the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) was ready to deepen output cuts in the first quarter of next year. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that OPEC+ could take additional steps to eliminate ‘speculation and volatility’ if existing actions to cut production were not enough.
